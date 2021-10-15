Woman's disappearance in July ruled suspicious 3 months later

The disappearance of an Edmonton woman is being investigated by homicide detectives.

Nicole Frenchman was reported missing on Aug. 10, one month after she had last been seen downtown on July 9. Family told police her disappearance was out of character.

At the time, there was no evidence of foul play.

In an update on Friday, police said they had since confirmed the last sighting of Frenchman was the 23-year-old getting into a truck in the Kingsway area on July 10. The last communication from her phone happened early that morning.

Investigators are treating the disappearance as suspicious.

The truck Frenchman got into was described as a large pick up that had oversized tires and a lift kit. It was possibly grey.

Frenchman is about 5’4” tall and 130 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes, as well as several tattoos, including one of a blue woman wearing a crown on her upper right chest; a dream catcher on her right forearm; and a flower and a dollar sign on her right hand.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.