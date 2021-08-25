Woman’s disappearance in Prince Albert considered suspicious, police say

Prince Albert police say they’re investigating the case of missing 28-year-old Crystal Castle as suspicious.

According to a news release, police have recovered Castle’s red Dodge Dakota truck.

She was last seen on Aug. 11 just after 3 a.m. around Sixth Avenue and 28th Street East.

Castle has ties to Regina and Estevan, according to a police news release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.