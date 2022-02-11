Woman's disappearance 'out of character': Edmonton police
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen at the end of January.
Lausanne St. Arnault, 26, was last seen on Jan. 30 getting in a pickup truck in the area of 115 Street and 142 Avenue and was last heard from the next day, according to investigators.
"Her disappearance is considered out of character, and as such, family and police are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from her," police said in a statement on Thursday.
St. Arnault is Indigenous and stands about 5'7" tall. She has an average build, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and a tribal tattoo on her left arm. She was wearing a black Crooks & Castles sweater, blue jeans and tall boots with fur on top the last time she was seen.
Police described the truck she got into as an "older model teal pickup truck with rust on the sides and fenders." It was also described as "very loud."
Anyone with information on the missing woman's location is asked to call Edmonton Police Service immediately at 780-423-4567, #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Flowers shops bustling ahead of Valentine's DayIt's the calm before the storm at Wild Lotus Floral Design in Barrie, with the countdown on to one of its biggest days of the year.
-
Second beluga transferred from Marineland to U.S aquarium diesAn aquarium in Connecticut has announced that a beluga originally transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont. has died.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest SaturdayPolice are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Second man charged in Prince Albert homicideA second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
-
A 100-year-old temperature record fell in B.C. on ThursdaySeveral communities in the B.C. Interior saw record-high temperatures on Thursday, in most cases breaking previous records by multiple degrees Celsius.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme CourtThe Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
-
Video series hopes to ignite girls' passion for scienceA University of Guelph physics professor is hoping to get more girls hooked on science on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.