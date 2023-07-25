Woman’s injury during arrest prompts SIU investigation
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a woman was arrested on Monday.
At about 10:45 a.m., London police and members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit (ROPE) located a woman with outstanding warrants.
Officers said the woman attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested by police.
They added the woman was injured during the incident, so the SIU has been called in to investigate.
Police said the woman was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The SIU is an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.
