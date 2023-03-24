Woman says her father-in-law's ashes were stolen from a Regina hotel's parking lot

A husband and wife currently travelling from British Columbia to New Brunswick are hoping Regina police will be able to track down a box containing the ashes of a loved one after it was allegedly stolen from their vehicle.

According to a Facebook post, the husband and wife were staying at a hotel near Diefenbaker Drive and Pasqua Street and awoke to find their vehicle had been broken into.

The thieves took the vehicle's stereo system and a box containing a loved one’s ashes that was stored underneath a seat.

“If anybody happens to find a box from a crematorium in B.C. can you please notify the police? We’d like to have him back with us,” the post reads.

In an email to CTV News, Regina Police Service (RPS) said that they received a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. on March 21 reporting a theft from a vehicle.

RPS said the suspect gained entry to a parked vehicle on the 4300 block of Diefenbaker Drive and stole items inside, including the ashes of the complainant’s deceased father.

RPS said it is asking anyone with information to contact them.