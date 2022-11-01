Woman says she has a knife, steals candy from Wallaceburg store: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a woman is facing robbery charges after stealing candy from a Wallaceburg store.

Police say a female entered a store wearing a mask and attempted to steal candies and merchandise around 7:30 a.m.

When approached by an employee, the woman allegedly said she had a knife and left with the product.

The 30-year-old woman was located in the area by police. She was arrested for robbery and for breaching a previous a bail condition for attending the store.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.