Woman scammed out of $8,000 in Chatham-Kent: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police officers are warning the public about a scam that resulted in a local woman being defrauded of $8,000.

Last week, police say the woman received a telephone call from a man purporting to be a lawyer and another man posing as the woman’s son-in-law, who apparently had just been arrested. At this time, the pair requested $8,000 cash for his bond.

The woman attended her bank, withdrew the money and turned over the cash to an ‘appointed officer’ who attended her home in a black Ford F-150.

Police say the transaction occurred before the woman confirmed the story with family members as the fraudsters told her not to speak to anyone as there was a ‘gag order’ in effect due to the severity of the incident.

Tips from police: