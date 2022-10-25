Woman scammed out of $8,000 in Chatham-Kent: CKPS
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Chatham-Kent police officers are warning the public about a scam that resulted in a local woman being defrauded of $8,000.
Last week, police say the woman received a telephone call from a man purporting to be a lawyer and another man posing as the woman’s son-in-law, who apparently had just been arrested. At this time, the pair requested $8,000 cash for his bond.
The woman attended her bank, withdrew the money and turned over the cash to an ‘appointed officer’ who attended her home in a black Ford F-150.
Police say the transaction occurred before the woman confirmed the story with family members as the fraudsters told her not to speak to anyone as there was a ‘gag order’ in effect due to the severity of the incident.
Tips from police:
- The key to protecting yourself from a fraud or scam is to first of all – recognize it.
- Remember that scammers use intimidation tactics and want to pressure you into providing information and making decisions quickly.
- If you get a suspicious call, don’t panic. Take the time to do your research before taking any action.
-
