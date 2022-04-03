Woman seen screaming for help inside van in Victoria, police say

Victoria police are asking for help identifying a woman reportedly seen screaming for help and attempting to open the door of a moving van in the city Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

"Witnesses reported seeing a van driving erratically, westbound on Hillside Avenue, with a woman in the passenger seat screaming for help and attempting to exit the vehicle by opening the door while it was moving," VicPD said in the statement.

"The van continued westbound on Hillside Avenue and out of sight."

Police described the woman involved in the incident as a 28-to-30-year-old white woman with an average build and bleached blond, shoulder-length hair. She had "a thin, oval-shaped face" and was wearing a sweatshirt that was either white or light pink, police said.

Authorities described the van as a "newer" white utility van with blacked-out rear windows and no side windows. The rear licence plate had red lettering and may have been from Alberta, police said, adding that there was no front licence plate on the vehicle.

Police said witnesses described the driver of the van as a white man with dark hair.

"This file remains under investigation," police said. "Officers are seeking to identify and locate the woman involved in this incident to check her wellbeing."

VicPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.