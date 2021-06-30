Woman sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle

Police are investigating a collision that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene around 9:10 p.m., it happened in the area of 152 Avenue and 127 Street. The intersection was closed as of 9:50 p.m.

The collision was between a 25-year-old woman and a single vehicle, according to EPS.

“The woman was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics and her injuries are considered life-threatening,” said EPS in a news release.

The Major Collision Unit is investigating the incident.