Woman sent to hospital after shooting in St. Paul, Alta.

RCMP are seeking information after a woman was sent to hospital following a shooting in St. Paul Sunday.

At 4 a.m., RCMP received a 911 call about a woman in the area of the provincial courthouse who had been shot.

Police and EMS found the 35-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP are asking anyone with information or video of the area between 2 and 4 a.m. to contact them at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.