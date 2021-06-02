Woman sent to hospital following serious crash in northwest Calgary

A woman in her 90s is in hospital after she was involved in a serious rollover crash in the northwest Calgary community of Ranchlands Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the 8200 block of Ranchview Drive N.W., for reports of a crash at about 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle on its side and damage to at least one other parked vehicle.

The woman had to be extricated from the wreckage of the vehicle and was subsequently taken to hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.