Woman sent to hospital in critical condition after alleged attack in Shediac, N.B.: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
A woman is in hospital in stable but critical condition after she was allegedly attacked in Shediac, N.B. on Tuesday.
Just before 12 p.m., the Shediac RCMP were called to an apartment on Grand Pré Street where they found an injured woman.
Police say the woman was transported to The Moncton Hospital in Moncton, N.B.
RCMP would not confirm what the woman's injuries were or the type of weapon that was used.
Police did say a male suspect is in custody in relation to the incident. No charges have been laid.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
