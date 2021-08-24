Woman sent to hospital in critical condition after attack in Shediac, N.B.: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
A woman is in hospital in stable but critical condition after she was attacked in Shediac, N.B. on Tuesday, according to police.
Just before 12 p.m., the Shediac RCMP were called to an apartment on Grand Pré Street where they found an injured woman.
Police say the woman was transported to The Moncton Hospital in Moncton, N.B.
RCMP would not confirm what the woman's injuries were or the type of weapon that was used.
Police did say a male suspect is in custody in relation to the incident. No charges have been laid.
-
Tiny Township man charged with firing gunshots in neighbour's directionProvincial police charged a man for allegedly firing gunshots in Tiny Township.
-
71-year-old Oshawa man facing several sexual assault charges involving young menA 71-year-old man from Oshawa is facing additional charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager between 2019 and 2020.
-
N.S. man arrested, charged after police find firearms, drugs in vehicle during traffic stop: RCMPA 27-year-old man from Stellarton, N.S. has been arrested and charged after police say they found illegal cigarettes in the vehicle he was driving.
-
Woman’s disappearance in Prince Albert considered suspicious, police sayPrince Albert police say they’re investigating the case of missing 28-year-old Crystal Castle as suspicious.
-
Lethbridge's iconic bridge named in list of Alberta's top sites to visitIt's about 1,600 metres long and 96 metres high but it's also the province's most impressive manmade structure, says an association of engineers and geoscientists.
-
Federal minister Monsef says her mention of Taliban as 'our brothers' is a 'cultural reference'Canada's minister of women and gender equality says her mention of the Taliban as 'our brothers' during a press conference Wednesday is a 'cultural reference,' after receiving criticism for her choice of language.
-
Naked 'Nevermind' baby sues Nirvana for 'child pornography'Spencer Elden, who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind,' has claimed the record's iconic artwork is child pornography and is suing the band over alleged 'child sexual exploitation.'
-
Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says Fairy Creek protests impacting tourism, raising safety concernsThe Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says it's working hard to make sure visitors know it's safe to visit the community and nearby eco-tourism sites as clashes between old-growth logging activists and RCMP continue.
-
Theodore Tugboat makes stop in WindsorTheodore Tugboat has taken a break from duties at Big Harbour to tour some ports along the Great Lakes.