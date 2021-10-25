Woman sent to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Flour Mill townhouse fire

One person was rescued from a fire at a multi-unit housing complex last Thursday night in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury.

Firefighters were called to a row of townhomes on Bruce Avenue at around 9 p.m. Oct. 21.

Crews from three fire stations responded to the call and firefighters had the blaze under control in about 30 minutes and were able to do their searches.

The fire was contained to one unit and two people were displaced, including a 32-year-old woman who was pulled out by firefighters, treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

"Upon entering the building, firefighters located an unconscious woman who was transported to hospital in critical condition," Kaitlyn Dunn, a police spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

Sudbury's fire services deemed the blaze suspicious and turned over the investigation to Greater Sudbury Police Service and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CTV News Thursday's fire happened in the same area as a fatal fire that killed three people in April, but at a different townhouse complex.

No word on the cause of the fire or estimated damage.