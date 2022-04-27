Woman sentenced for fatal stabbing in Prince Albert parking lot
The woman found responsible for a fatal stabbing in a Prince Albert parking lot was sentenced Wednesday at Court of Queen’s Bench in Prince Albert to six years and six months.
Prince Albert Police Service says Latisha Grumbo was 19 at the time of the incident in July 2020. She was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Kayla Aubichon, 33.
The incident took place in a parking lot outside of a mall in downtown Prince Albert in the late evening. Aubichon was stabbed in the chest and died in hospital on July 28, 2020.
Grumbo entered a guilty plea in January to one count of manslaughter.
She was also sentenced to six months for failing to remain at the scene of an accident in a separate incident where she was previously charged with dangerous driving.
Court documents show Grumbo spent 933 days in custody while waiting for trial.
The time served on remand will count towards the sentence; she’s expected to serve four years and four months in prison.
-
Oxford County Council places Woodstock mayor on paid leave of absenceOxford County Council is following suit of City of Woodstock Council in placing Mayor and County Councillor Trevor Birtch on a paid leave of absence.
-
-
More than two dozen groups sign threat assessment protocol in SudburyA total of 26 organizations signed the fourth edition of the Community Threat Assessment Protocol in Sudbury on Tuesday.
-
-
Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekendInterim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.