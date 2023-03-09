Woman sentenced to two-years in custody after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Digby
A 49-year-old woman has been sentenced to more than two-years in custody after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Digby, N.S.
Digby RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on March 2022, resulting in the arrest of a woman who was 48 years old at the time. Police say officers seized crack cocaine, cash and a cellular phone during the traffic stop.
The woman was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. She was released on conditions to appear in court.
In early February, RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Water Street in Digby, which police say resulted in the arrest of the same woman.
According to RCMP, officers seized crack cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia during the search.
The woman was charged again with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and was remanded into custody.
Tammy Denise Graham pleaded guilty to both charges on Feb. 27 and was sentenced to 27-months in custody.
