Woman seriously harmed while being taken into custody by Vancouver police: IIO

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in after a woman was seriously harmed while being taken into custody in Vancouver.

Officers with the Vancouver Police Department were called about a "woman in crisis and in possession of a weapon" at a home on Quayside Court on March 7 around 4 p.m., according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

"The woman sustained a non-life-threatening injury while being taken into custody. She was subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment," the IIO's statement says, noting it was informed on the day of the incident.

The watchdog is called in whenever an interaction with police results in serious harm or death, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

"Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of the incident, and whether any police use of force was necessary, proportionate, and reasonable given the totality of the circumstances," the IIO statement says.

No further details were provided but the agency is seeking any witnesses, asking those with information to call 1-855-446-8477.