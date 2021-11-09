Woman seriously hurt in crash at Parkland County highway intersection
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
An Edmonton woman is in hospital after surviving a three-vehicle crash in Parkland County Sunday afternoon.
RCMP say she failed to stop at a four-way stop at the intersection of Highways 633 and 779.
Her SUV was broken in half by the force of the collision with two trucks, one of which had been headed south. One truck and the back half of her vehicle ended up in a field. Her seatbelt kept her inside the front half of the SUV, Mounties said.
The 37-year-old was flown to hospital by STARS with injuries described as serious.
The two men who were driving the trucks — a 27-year-old from Edmonton and a 41-year-old from Sturgeon County — sustained only minor injuries and were assessed on scene.
Police say they continue to investigate.
