iHeartRadio

Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto.

The driver of a vehicle struck and seriously injured a female pedestrian in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

The collision happened near Front Street West and Spadina Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver stayed at the scene, police say.

COLLISION:
Front St + Spadina Av
22:35pm
- reports of a pedestrian struck
- unknown injuries@Toronto_Fire and @TorontoMedics are o/s
- anyone w/info contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900
- expect traffic delays in the area @TTCnotices#GO1493415
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2021
12