Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

The driver of a vehicle struck and seriously injured a female pedestrian in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

The collision happened near Front Street West and Spadina Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver stayed at the scene, police say.

COLLISION:

Front St + Spadina Av

22:35pm

- reports of a pedestrian struck

- unknown injuries@Toronto_Fire and @TorontoMedics are o/s

- anyone w/info contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900

- expect traffic delays in the area @TTCnotices#GO1493415

