Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto
Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
The driver of a vehicle struck and seriously injured a female pedestrian in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.
The collision happened near Front Street West and Spadina Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The driver stayed at the scene, police say.
COLLISION:
Front St + Spadina Av
22:35pm
- reports of a pedestrian struck
- unknown injuries@Toronto_Fire and @TorontoMedics are o/s
- anyone w/info contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900
- expect traffic delays in the area @TTCnotices#GO1493415
^lb
-
