Woman seriously injured after being struck by school bus in Scarborough

A woman has been transported to hospital after being struck by a school bus in the Morningside area in Scarborough.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at Livonia Place and Neilson Road.

The woman – believed to be in her 40s – was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24.

Toronto police could not immediately say whether there were any passengers on board the bus when the woman was struck.

No other injuries were reported.