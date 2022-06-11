Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Saturday night.
It occurred near Yonge Street and Albertus Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just after 9:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said the woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
Yonge Street is closed in both directions between Sherwood and Albertus avenues due to the incident.
