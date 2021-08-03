iHeartRadio

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision at Pharmacy and Danforth avenues on Aug. 3, 2021. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Pharmacy and Danforth avenues.

The victim, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

A driver involved remained on scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the collision.

COLLISION: (ROAD CLOSURE)
Pharmacy Ave + Danforth Ave
- w/b Danforth closed Wanstead Ave
- e/b at St Dunstan Dr closed
- @ttc has been advised#GO1461087
^ep2

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 3, 2021
