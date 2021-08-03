Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Pharmacy and Danforth avenues.

The victim, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

A driver involved remained on scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the collision.

COLLISION: (ROAD CLOSURE)

Pharmacy Ave + Danforth Ave

- w/b Danforth closed Wanstead Ave

- e/b at St Dunstan Dr closed

- @ttc has been advised#GO1461087

^ep2