Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near Mount Dennis

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle near the Mount Dennis neighbourhood Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

It occurred in the area of Weston Road and Cordella Avenue, west of Black Creek Drive, just before 4 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, has been taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection is closed for investigation.