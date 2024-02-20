Woman injured after collision in Toronto's east end
CTVNewsToronto.ca Journalist
Alex Arsenych
A woman in her 50s is injured after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end.
Police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m., in the area of Blantyre Avenue and Gerrard Street East, located east of Victoria Park Avenue.
Officers said a female pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, but did not provide any additional details surrounding the collision.
Police initially stated the woman's victims were serious, but in an update on X, formerly Twitter, said her injuries are non-life-threatening.
The driver remained on scene.
COLLISION: UPDATE
Blantyre Ave and Gerrard St
5:29 pm
-female pedestrian in her 50's was transported to hospital with serious injuries
-road closures still in effect
-consider alternate routes#GO385939
^lm
-
Highbury Avenue to get overhaul at gateway entrance to St. Thomas, Ont.It’s a sneak peek into the major construction plans for the gateway to the east end of St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Local First Nations make case for seats on Vancouver Police BoardWith several vacancies on the Vancouver Police Board, the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are pushing to have their members appointed to the civilian body, which provides oversight and governance to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
Calgary BMX indoor bike park battling soaring costs trying to survive past springThe B-Line Indoor Bike Park in northeast Calgary blew open its doors to the public in 2017, but now high costs are straining the facility’s resources, putting pressure on it to try and stay open into the spring.
-
31-year-old Cape Breton man charged with dangerous and impaired drivingA 31-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday, facing nine charges, after police arrested him from his vehicle in Sydney Mines, N.S., according to a news release from the Cape Breton Regional Police.
-
Driver speeding in bus lane in North Vancouver issued $1,500 fineRCMP in North Vancouver say a $1,500 fine was handed out to a driver caught speeding down a bus lane.
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Cyber incident' takes down IT systems at Laurentian UniversityA cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
-
Rising backlog of landlord-tenant disputes causing tensions to boil overA dispute that resulted in charges being laid against a landlord in Barrie last week is serving as an anecdote for just how dire the situation regarding unresolved cases is in Ontario.
-
'Love the moment': Jennifer Jones soaking up final Scotties appearanceJennifer Jones is taking part in her final Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, and she will go down as one of the greatest curlers in the history of the game.