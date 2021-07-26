Woman seriously injured after police chase, crash on Jasper Avenue

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she crashed her vehicle during a police chase on Jasper Avenue early Monday morning.

Traffic was closed on Jasper Avenue between 123 to 124 Streets and 102 Avenue for several hours Monday morning.

An officer in a marked vehicle observed a black Chevrolet Silverado driving toward them in the wrong laneat approximately 3:40 a.m., police said in a statement. Bystanders told the officer the driver could be impaired.

A traffic stop was attempted but the Silverado fled at high speed westbound along Jasper Avenue, EPS said.

“Due to the concern for public safety, given the operator’s driving patterns, the officer pursued the vehicle,” the release read.

The femaledriver attempted to turn northbound onto 124 Street from Jasper Avenue when she lost control and collided with a light pole and tree on the west sidewalk near Floc Boutique, Edmonton police said.

A struggle between the officer and driver of the crashed vehicle ensued and the officer deployed their Taser, police added.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was taken to hospital where she remains in serious, but stable condition.

Two other people were inside the Silverado but did not report any injuries to police.

Police say they located drugs and firearms inside the vehicle.

The province’s police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), will investigate the incident.