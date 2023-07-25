Woman seriously injured by large fallen branch at Trinity Bellwoods

A woman was seriously injured by a large branch that fell at Trinity Bellwoods Park in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 60s was transported to hospital by emergency run at approximately 5:20 p.m.

An area of Trinity Bellwoods, located at Queen and Crawford streets, is now cordoned off and the city has been notified.

A day earlier, a severe thunderstorm crossed through Toronto moving southeast at 20 km/h.

This is a developing story. More information to come.