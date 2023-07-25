iHeartRadio

Woman seriously injured by large fallen branch at Trinity Bellwoods


Yellow police tape is seen at Trinity Bellwoods on July 25, 2023.

A woman was seriously injured by a large branch that fell at Trinity Bellwoods Park in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 60s was transported to hospital by emergency run at approximately 5:20 p.m.

An area of Trinity Bellwoods, located at Queen and Crawford streets, is now cordoned off and the city has been notified.

A day earlier, a severe thunderstorm crossed through Toronto moving southeast at 20 km/h.

PERSON INJURED:
Trinity Bellwoods Park
5:16 PM
-woman was seriously injured by a large falling branch
-police o/s
-woman transported to hospital by emergency run
-area cordoned off
-City has been notified#GO1731903
^lm

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 25, 2023

This is a developing story. More information to come.

12