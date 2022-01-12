Woman seriously injured in Bala crash during wicked winter storm

The wicked weather that stormed through Bala on Sunday sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Muskoka Lakes Fire Department Chief Ryan Murrell said crews extricated the driver who was trapped in the vehicle after it left the roadway and crashed into a ditch, hitting some trees.

The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Muskoka Road 38 at Sandor Drive.

Murrell said the passenger, a male teenager, was not injured.

Blowing snow and slippery road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver suffered injuries to her lower extremities.

Crews took just over an hour to clear the scene.

The fire department said it attended a few collisions over the weekend as rough weather persisted.