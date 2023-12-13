Woman seriously injured in dog attack; dog in city custody

Warning: This story contains graphic imagery.

A woman who was attacked by a dog was in stable but critical condition Wednesday morning.

EMS took the 46-year-old victim to hospital from a house near 91 Street and 119 Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

None of the neighbours CTV News Edmonton spoke to saw the attack, only the aftermath.

"There was a lady with two gentlemen. She was sitting down with blood all over her arms. It looked like she had a red long-sleeve shirt on – until everybody started freaking out. Then we realized it was blood. Then we saw the pool of blood beside her," recalled Gayle Anderson.

"She had one big gaping hole on her arm, like right here," she said, gesturing to her upper arm.

Edmonton Police Service says two dogs, which escaped from the house after the attack, were contained by bylaw and police officers. One is being held by the city's Animal Care and Control team.

CTV News Edmonton witnessed officers with drawn weapons capture a black dog from a nearby yard.

As of Wednesday morning, the breed of the dog is not known.

Amber, who frequently walks through the area, said, "I've never seen that dog at that property lunge at anybody or harm any other dog."

According to another neighbour, Luena, the black dog has lived with its owner for a few years. A few months ago, the owner got a second younger dog.

"They're always on the veranda and if they come out, they're with … the owner. So they never do anything wrong, as far as I'm concerned. They're both very well trained and very likeable dogs. They're adorable, actually."

She said they "take care of the house."

"As far as I know, the dogs – they had to do something for the dogs to do that because they're both – the baby and the other one – they're both pretty easy going."

Anderson said she's seen animal services at the house once since her family moved in a month ago.

A city spokesperson confirmed the attack is under investigation but did not share any other details.

EPS said it had not yet been determined whether charges would be laid.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein, Adel Ahmed and Dave Mitchell