Woman seriously injured in downtown Sudbury stabbing

Sudbury police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing after two women were approached on a walking path in downtown Sudbury that resulted in one sustaining serious injuries.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on a path off Medina Lane when it is alleged that the suspect knocked one of the two women to the ground while stabbing her. The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

A 26-year-old woman with a stab wound was taken to hospital by paramedics.

"At this time, we have not been able to determine whether or not the individuals are known to each other," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

The suspect is described as being around 5-foot-6 inches tall and was wearing dark clothing with the hood of their jacket pulled up over their head and a baseball hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.