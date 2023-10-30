Woman seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman stabbed in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near Yonge and Granby streets, south of Carlton Street.

Police said that they were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported an adult female to a trauma centre. They said that she is in serious, but stable condition.

In an update, investigators told CP24 that the woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

They also indicated that the victim and the suspect aren't known to each other, but wouldn't say if the stabbing was random as they're still investigating what led up to it.

A male suspect fled the scene towards Yonge Street.

He is described as Hispanic, about 25 years old, and five feet nine inches tall.

The suspect was last seen wearing a navy puffy jacket, a black mask, and dark khakis.

Granby at Church streets was closed as police investigated, but have since reopened.

Anyone with information, especially dashcam footage, is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.