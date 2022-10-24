Woman seriously injured in fire at Halifax apartment building
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a burning apartment building in Halifax Sunday night.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the three-storey, nine-unit building in the 200 block of Herring Cove Road around 10 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from an apartment on the third floor.
District Fire Chief Brad Connors says the tenants were evacuated from the building, but firefighters found one person inside the unit where the fire originated.
Connors says the woman was unconscious. Fire crews pulled her from the building and administered CPR until paramedics took over.
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured.
Connors says the fire was extinguished within an hour. The tenants were allowed back inside the building once the fire was out.
The fire was contained to the one unit, which sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
Fire investigators remained on scene overnight. The scene was cleared at 6 a.m. Monday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
-
Fuel thefts lead to Hamilton, Ont., resident being arrested in BanffBanff RCMP say charges have been laid against a man from Hamilton, Ontario, in connection with the theft of a vehicle and other property.
-
P.E.I. RCMP release images of transport truck involved in hit-and-run in StratfordThe RCMP in Stratford, P.E.I., is trying to track down the driver of a transport truck it says struck a car in a hit-and-run collision nearly two weeks ago.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.