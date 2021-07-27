iHeartRadio

Woman seriously injured in motorcycle vs car collision

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle with two riders struck a car in Creemore.

According to fire officials, one woman was taken to a Collingwood hospital after the crash at the intersection of County Road 9 at Mill Street on Monday evening.

The area was closed for roughly two hours.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

