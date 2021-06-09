Woman seriously injured in stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square

Police are responding to stabbing in downtown Toronto Wednesday night that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews said the call came in at approximately 7:40 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Victoria streets.

Officers said they found a woman suffering from a stab wound when they arrived on scene. She has since been transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police said the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.

No suspect information has been released by police.

