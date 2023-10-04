iHeartRadio

Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving a crane truck near Greely


An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's southeast end.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a crane truck and an SUV at the intersection of Albion Road and Mitch Owens Road at approximately 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa a woman in her 20s was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

