Woman seriously injured, man arrested after alleged stabbing at Scarborough residence


A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A woman is seriously injured and a man has been taken into custody following an alleged stabbing at a Scarborough residence on Tuesday evening.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a stabbing at an address in the Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive area at around 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman with injuries. She was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, EMS says.

A man was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

