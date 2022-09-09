Woman sexually assaulted after midnight in Sebright, Ont.

Orillia OPP have opened an investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted in Ramara Township.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the area of Monck Road and Kirkfield Road in Sebright, Ont.

Investigators said the victim was assaulted just after midnight. The emergency response team and canine units were called in to look for a suspect but to no avail.

Police did not specify whether the attack was random or if the woman was taken to a hospital.

Officers are continuing their investigation and are requesting that anyone with information contact Orillia OPP.