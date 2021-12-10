Woman sexually assaulted at Sunrise Shopping Centre: WRPS

Police have charged a 73-year-old man after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted at the Sunrise Shopping Centre on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Ottawa Street South and Fischer Hallman Road around 5:25 p.m. According to a news release, a woman was shopping when an unknown man approached her. She said the man threatened and sexually assaulted her. She wasn't physically injured in the incident.

The man was identified by police and arrested.

A 73-year-old man from Kitchener was charged with sexual assault and uttering threats to cause death. He was held for a bail hearing.