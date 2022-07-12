Woman sexually assaulted by employee at Brampton hospital, police say

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Brampton hospital last month.

It happened at William Osler Hospital near Bovaird Drive East and Bramalea Road on June 15.

Police say that the victim, a 37-year-old woman from Brampton, had attended the hospital for unspecified reasons when she was sexually assaulted by an employee.

Nicholas Sahadeo was arrested on June 24 and charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident.

In a statement, William Osler Hospital confirmed that the accused was a contractor at the hospital but is “no longer providing services at any Osler facility.”

“William Osler Health System (Osler) offers its full support to the victim and their family. At Osler, we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for patients, families and health care workers and we take matters of this nature extremely seriously,” the statement notes.

Police have said that Sahadeo worked at the hospital for approximately 10 months.

They say that investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

An image of the suspect has been released and anyone with information about the case is being asked to come forward.

“This remains an open and ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.