Woman sexually assaulted by stranger while walking in Burnaby, RCMP say
A woman walking on a Burnaby street was sexually assaulted by a stranger over the weekend, according to authorities who are seeking information to advance the investigation.
On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a woman was walking east on Brentwood Drive towards Delta Avenue when she noticed a man walking behind her, a media release from Burnaby RCMP says.
"The man, who was not known to her, asked the victim for directions before hugging the victim, groping her, and attempting to kiss her. The victim pushed the suspect away," the statement continues, saying the suspect fled toward Angola Drive.
A spokesperson for the detachment says the woman was not physically injured.
“We would also like to applaud the victim for her bravery. She was able to quickly flag down a passerby and call police for help right away,” Cpl. Laura Hirst added.
Police describe the suspect as a South Asian man in his forties, with a slim build and short gray hair. At the time, he was wearing a light brown jacket and black pants.
Mounties are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam video to contact investigators by calling 604-646-9999 and quoting file number 23-45611.
