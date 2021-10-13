Woman sexually assaulted in Halifax after picking up driver of broken down vehicle: Police

Police in Halifax say they are investigating a sexual assault that happened on Kearney Lake Road on Monday.

According to police, around 11:45 pm on Oct. 11, a woman flagged down a passing motorist on Kearney Lake Road and asked for a drive as her vehicle had broken down.

The woman allegedly sexually assaulted the female driver during the drive. When the vehicle stopped, the woman took the driver’s cell phone and fled on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as white, in her late 30s, approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with medium- length black hair and a flower tattoo on her left hand, reads the release.

At the time of the incident, she was wearing a dark jacket and black pants.

"We are not releasing any further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being," says the police report.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.