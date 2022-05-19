iHeartRadio

Woman sexually assaulted in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood

Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a sexual assault in Sandy Hill.

Police say a woman was walking in a secluded area on Chapel Street, near Laurier Avenue, between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday when she was assaulted by an unknown man.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, 5'9", with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing dark clothing and light-coloured running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

12