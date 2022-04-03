Woman sexually assaulted in parking lot near Sevenoaks mall, Abbotsford police say

Abbotsford police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred in a parking lot in the city early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 32900 block of South Fraser Way just before 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department. The block is home to Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Police said a woman was walking through a parking lot in the area when she was approached by "an unknown man driving a grey or silver van."

"During this encounter, the victim was sexually assaulted," police said in the statement.

Police did not elaborate on what transpired, but said the woman was treated at a local hospital. She was "traumatized," but "did not sustain serious injuries," police added.

Investigators described the suspect as a South Asian man with short brown hair and a beard. They estimated that he is roughly 30 years old.

The Abbotsford Police Department's major crime unit is investigating, police said, adding that the assault appears to have been random.

Anyone with information or video from the area of South Fraser Way and Bourquin Crescent Way between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.