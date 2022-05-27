Woman sexually assaulted in west Edmonton, police searching for attacker

Police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman on Thursday.

The woman was walking in the area of 156 Street between 92 and 93A Avenue around 8:20 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service says.

A man sitting on the step of a home called out to her. She kept walking, but noticed that the man was following her.

Police say he attacked her from behind moments later and assaulted her. The attack was witnessed by a passerby, who called out, causing the man to let go of the woman and run down the alley off 92 Avenue.

The man and the woman did not know each other.

Police describe the assailant as 30 to 40 years old, Indigenous, about 5’9” (1.75 metres) with a tall, muscular build, and tattoos on both arms.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt and white pants at the time of the assault.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also looking for security or dashcam video from the area from the time of the assault.