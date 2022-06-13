Woman sexually assaulted on Spruce Grove bike path

Police have released a sketch of a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in Spruce Grove.

The woman was running on the bike trails near Avonlea Way and Arbour Point around 2:45 p.m. on June 12 when she said a man on a dark-coloured mountain bike rode by and touched her inappropriately.

The man is described as white, clean shaven, and in his mid 20s.

He was wearing blue jeans, aviator sunglasses, a black bike helmet, and carrying a green and mustard coloured backpack with two fishing rods sticking out.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.