Woman sexually assaulted on Spruce Grove bike path
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police have released a sketch of a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in Spruce Grove.
The woman was running on the bike trails near Avonlea Way and Arbour Point around 2:45 p.m. on June 12 when she said a man on a dark-coloured mountain bike rode by and touched her inappropriately.
The man is described as white, clean shaven, and in his mid 20s.
He was wearing blue jeans, aviator sunglasses, a black bike helmet, and carrying a green and mustard coloured backpack with two fishing rods sticking out.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Canterbury dance students getting ready to perform in front of in-person audienceIt’s 'Overture! Curtain! Lights!' for Grade 12 dance students at Ottawa’s Canterbury High School and it will all be in-person.
-
-
Alberta photographer shares video of rare white grizzly bearAn Alberta photographer has captured video of a rare white grizzly bear in the Rockies.
-
Popular Belle River staple up for sale as owner retiresBelle River landmark Mr. Biggs Sports Bar and Eatery is up for sale.
-
Day camp spots in Waterloo region in high demandFinding a spot at a local day camp may be a challenge if you’re not already registered.
-
Head-on crash in Prince Albert leaves person deadA 72-year-old person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
$1M in drugs and cash seized in interprovincial drug bustPolice have charged four people and seized more than $1 million in drugs and cash after officers in Edmonton and Ontario busted an interprovincial drug-trafficking network.
-
Mansion built into West Coast bluff for sale for $20MWhat may have been seen as a challenge for some builders became an opportunity for those involved in the construction of a mansion on a rocky property in West Vancouver.
-
Half-brothers find each other after more than 70 yearsIt’s not unusual to greet family at the airport. But for Bob Huson, this welcome is unlike most.