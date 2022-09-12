Woman sexually assaulted while running in Wascana Park: Regina police

A 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, by choking, suffocating or strangling after a 33-year-old woman was attacked Friday evening while running in Wascana Park, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

RPS said the woman was running in the park when around 7:15 p.m. the suspect rode up behind her on a scooter, tackled her to the ground, covered her mouth and pulled her into nearby bushes before sexually assaulting her.

The woman screamed for help and people nearby were able to come to her aid and confront the suspect who RPS said then gave up the attack.

RPS were then called and the suspect was taken into custody.

The accused, 19-year-old Noah Smith was remanded and made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Regina police did not provide a picture of the suspect.