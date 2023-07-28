Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway

An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.

The woman said the traumatic situation became worse when police impounded the vehicle that her former partner stole, leaving her without a way to get back home to the Oshawa area.

Because the situation involves domestic violence, CTV News is not naming the accused or survivor.

Her ordeal began on the side of a dark, rural road July 22 on Highway 6.

Following an argument, her ex-boyfriend took off in her vehicle and was subsequently arrested by police and charged with drunk driving.

The vehicle was automatically impounded for seven days, but due to his previous charges, police said it was being extended to 45 days.

She said she was told the total cost to get her vehicle back afterward would be $3,300 plus tax.

Despite committing no crime or doing anything wrong, she was left stranded six hours away from home and facing a huge expense as a result.

"It was highly traumatizing and re-victimized me," she said in an email.

"I will potentially lose my job because of (the impounded vehicle) … I may lose my vehicle altogether due to the cost of the impound."

As part of the investigation into the story, CTV News contacted Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin to confirm the information.

But after looking into the matter, OPP Const. John Hill said the woman’s vehicle would be returned to her without further delay.

"We hopefully made things right," Hill said, thanking CTV News for bringing it to his attention.

The woman said she was grateful.

"If you didn’t reach out to him, I don’t know what I would have done. I have called so many people to have this sorted out," she told CTV News in an email.

THE FIGHT

After dock fishing at Prairie Point in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, the couple got into an argument while driving back to the campground where they were staying, she said.

She was driving them in her vehicle, so when the fight escalated, she said she pulled over about 10 kilometres away from the campsite.

He then took the keys out of the ignition, got in the driver's seat and drove off, leaving her alone on the side of the road, she said.

After waiting for him to return, she started walking back to the campground.

She said it was very dark and scary with a lot of bugs and animals. She was worried about getting picked up by a stranger.

When she saw an ambulance coming down the road, she waved them down with the flashlight on her phone.

Just wanting a ride back to the campsite, she told them what happened, but the paramedics said they had to call police.

OPP brought her back to where she was staying and told her about her ex-boyfriend's charges, which include driving while under suspension, taking a motor vehicle without consent, operation while prohibited and impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 or more.

Officers told her their hands were tied and that they felt for her, but they had no choice but to impound the vehicle he had been driving, she said.

Before contacting CTV News, she was bounced around between the Ministry of Transportation, Service Ontario, OPP, Gore Bay courthouse, provincial courthouse and the licensing tribunal trying to find out how to get her vehicle back.

Monday she submitted an appeal, which she was told would take four to six weeks to review and cost $106.

While the impound fee has been waived, she still faces a $500 towing bill.

Hill said the accused was released from custody.

RELATIONSHIP TURBULENT AT TIMES

The woman said she had been with her ex-boyfriend on and off for three years and they lived together in Port Perry, north of Oshawa.

There was a history of mistreatment in their relationship, she said, and she doesn’t plan to reconcile with him.

"He has put me in these positions in the past," she said.

Her former partner has kids who live on Manitoulin Island and as far as she knows, he is still there.

BACK HOME

As a single mom, she needed to return home for her son and her job, so she called her father at 5 a.m. after the fight happened and he travelled all the way to bring her home.

Now that her vehicle has been released, she said it will cost her another $300 in gas to get there and back to retrieve it.