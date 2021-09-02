Woman shot after refusing to hand over money: Saskatoon police
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A 46-year-old woman is recovering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound, Saskatoon police say.
The woman reported she had been walking on Idylwyld Drive North Wednesday night between Minto Place and Stanley Place when an unknown male approached her and asked for money.
Police say when she refused, the male shot her.
The male was reportedly dressed in dark clothing, wearing a hat and carrying a backpack.
