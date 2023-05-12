Woman shot and killed in Toronto condo identified
A woman who was fatally shot at a Toronto condo building earlier this week has been identified.
Officers were called to the building at Manitoba Street and Legion Road North for an unknown trouble call at around 4:30 a.m. on May 10.
Residents in the building reported hearing a loud bang. When security went to investigate, they found a woman who had been shot.
Paramedics arrived and tried to save her, but she died at the scene.
Police identified the victim Friday as 23-year-old Viyaleta Lukoshka.
One person was taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting on the same day it occurred.
Police said yesterday that 34-year-old Kadeem Robinson of Toronto has been charged with second-degree murder.
There is no word so far as to the possible motive.
Investigators are asking anyone with further information about a homicide to reach out to police.
