Woman shot during 'targeted and isolated incident' in downtown Sudbury: Police

A 38-year-old man is in custody after a fight in downtown Sudbury resulted in a 41-year-old woman being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, police say.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint at the corner of Lisgar and Elm Streets around 7:45 p.m.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at another man, who pushed it away, Sudbury police said in a news release Friday morning.

"The gun discharged, leading to a woman involved in the initial altercation being shot," police said.

Paramedics took her to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers found the accused minutes later blocks away walking on Brady Street at Minto Street.

"The man was taken into custody without incident," police said.

"Upon searching the man, officers located a gun, a taser and illicit drugs believed to be crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl."

The accused, who is currently on probation, is facing 20 charges in connection to the incident including aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a weapon, multiple firearms-related offences, drug possession and trafficking and failing to comply with release orders.

"He will appear in court in the near future as he required medical attention for an unrelated health issue," police said.

Because the three people involved in the altercation are known to each other, police are calling it "a targeted and isolated" incident.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

There was a heavy police presence overnight with the area reopening just before 1:30 a.m.