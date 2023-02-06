Woman shot in the head inside vehicle outside of Burlington gym
A woman was shot in the head while leaving the private lot of a gym in Burlington early Monday morning, police say.
Police say the incident happened just after midnight at the private lot of “The Playground Global,” a gym that hosts recreational basketball games.
The 20-year-old victim was leaving the private lot in her vehicle when multiple rounds were fired and one struck her in her head, police say.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police and paramedics attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition.
Police say the suspect is believed to have been standing outside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting before fleeing the scene northbound on Century Drive towards South Service Road in what appeared to be a light-coloured vehicle.
It is unknown why the victim and vehicle were targeted, say police.
Police are appealing to witnesses or any one with dashcam or footage of the area, including Appleby Line and Burloak Drive, to contact investigators.
-
'Even the playing field': New non-profit hopes to raise profile of congenital heart defectsAn Alberta couple wants to ensure parents-to-be get the full picture when getting a sonogram after their son was born with a severe heart defect.
-
Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teenLethbridge police say Andrew 'Georgie' Rabbit, 17, left Sifton Family Services on an unsupervised break just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and hasn't been seen since.
-
Calgarians' efforts to aid Turkiye and Syria ramp up; Samaritan's Purse to set up field hospitalSamaritan's Purse is preparing to deploy about 75 disaster assistance response team members equipped with 52 patient beds, a pharmacy and two operating rooms to Turkiye.
-
Oilers beat Red Wings 5-2 in DetroitWarren Foegele scored twice in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers went on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
Businesses brace for looming economic slowdown, ask for break on taxesAt 2:18 Run in Victoria, Phil Nicholls is wondering what an economic slowdown might mean for his small business specializing in high-end sneakers and clothing.
-
Before and after: How Toronto's MARZ uses AI to make motion picture magicWhile much of internet is still buzzing about the wonders of ChatGPT, a Toronto-based technology and visual effects company is making its own splash in Hollywood using artificial intelligence.
-
Ted Fontaine posthumously inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of FameA tireless advocate, residential school survivor and accomplished hockey player has been posthumously inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.
-
Ottawa spending $2M for international commission to offer advice on unmarked gravesOttawa is spending $2 million for an international organization to provide Indigenous communities with options around identifying possible human remains buried near former residential school sites.